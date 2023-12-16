'Can cause significant damage...': Indian-American lawmakers on Pannun foiled murder plot

Follow us on Image Source : AP Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress on Friday expressed concern over the indictment of the Indian national in the alleged murder plot against designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and called on the Modi government to properly investigate the matter, otherwise, it can "significantly damage" the India-US partnership.

US Representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar issued a joint statement after Biden Administration officials held a classified briefing on the indictment of Gupta regarding the foiled murder plot against Pannun.

"We appreciate the Administration providing us a classified briefing on the Department of Justice’s indictment of Nikhil Gupta, which alleges that an Indian government official engaged in a murder-for-hire plot of an American citizen. As Members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority," the statement read.

The lawmakers welcomed India's decision to constitute an enquiry committee to probe the matter and stressed that it is critical to hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable and provide assurances that such incidents are not repeated.

"The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning...We believe the US – India partnership has made meaningful impact on the lives of both of our people, but we are concerned that the actions outlined in the indictment could, if not appropriately addressed, cause significant damage to this very consequential partnership," the lawmakers further said.

Meanwhile, the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) led by Pannun welcomed the classified briefing by the administration. "It is reassuring that the US Congress is steadfast in its fundamental constitutional duty to protect the life and liberty and freedom of expression of the US Citizen at home and abroad. This is the bedrock of American Democracy," Pannun said.

What is the case?

The 52-year-old Nikhil Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which has a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term. The US federal prosecutors have charged Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 at the request of the US in connection with his alleged participation in the plot to kill Pannun. India has already constituted a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

Recently, it was reported that Gupta had approached the Indian Supreme Court against his arrest and ongoing extradition proceedings in Czech Republic. While hearing the plea, the apex court ruled, "This is a sensitive matter for MEA. It is for them to decide that. We received the file late night. We have not gone into details." Next hearing will be held on January 4.

As per media reports, the alleged Indian employee had agreed to pay $1,00,000 to an assassin to carry out the slaying, with an advance payment of $15,000 already made on June 9 this year. However, the person Gupta reached for the alleged murder turned out to be a "confidential source" working with a US law enforcement agency.

Also, there were reports which claimed US President Joe Biden had also raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when both met during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Notably, the conference was held between September 9-10. During the meeting, reportedly Biden told PM Modi that these activities have long-term repercussions on bilateral relations.

