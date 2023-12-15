Kin of Indian accused of murder plot of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US approaches Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, recently charged with murder-for-hire by the FBI, in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has approached the Supreme Court against his arrest and ongoing extradition proceedings in Czech Republic. The US federal prosecutors have charged Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

While hearing the plea, the apex court ruled, "This is a sensitive matter for MEA. It is for them to decide that. We received the file late night. We have not gone into details." Next hearing will be held on January 4.

India has meanwhile instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive allegation of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. India has strongly rejected the allegations.

