Wanted terrorist, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

Wanted terrorist, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

Lahore: Wanted terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF-Panjwar group) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Lahore on Saturday morning.

As per the news agency PTI sources, Panjwar was gunned down by two motorcycle-borne men near his residence in Lahore.

About Paramjit Singh Panjwar

Hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Panjwar, 63 was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

He joined the KCF in 1986. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan. The KCF was listed as a terrorist organisation under UAPA. He was based in Pakistan’s Lahore and was operating from there.

Centre declares Panjwar a terrorist under the UAPA

According to the Centre government notification in which he was declared a terrorist under the UAPA, Panjwar had been arranging arms training to youths in Pakistan and remained engaged in supplying of arms and ammunition and subsequent infiltration into India for targeting Very Important Persons (VIPs) and economic installations.

“Panjwar had been broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan, intended to incite the minorities against the Government of India. He also remained active in the smuggling of drugs and is.a major conduit between smugglers and terrorists. Panjwar's complicity in promoting drug trade and Fake Indian Currency Notes operation in Punjab are well documented,” the MHA notification reads.

“Efforts were being made by his KCF to reactive former militants, sleeper cells and also those on bail and had been in favour of forming nexus with other forces hostile to India,” it said.

The ministry said KCF came into existence in February 1986 with the objective to create Khalistan through violent means/armed struggle. The modus-operandi of this organisation was to commit bank robberies/kidnappings for ransom for use to purchase sophisticated weapons for terrorist activities.

Panjwar was accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the Punjab Police. In June 1988, KFC had killed some top political leaders and also exploded a bomb in October 1988. This group killed 10 Rai Sikhs at Firozpur. This groups was also responsible for the killing of Major Gen. B. N. Kumar, Chairman Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh. The module was responsible for a series of bomb blasts in 1998 and 1999.

Red Corner Notice was also issued against Paramjit Singh Panjwar.

(With PTI inputs)

