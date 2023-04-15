Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh arrested in Punjab's Sirhind

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Joga Singh is said to be the main aide of Amritpal Singh.

Joga Singh, the main aide of the Khalistani supporter and chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh was arrested on Wednesday by the Punjab Police from Sirhind on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said, "Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind."

Earlier, another close aide of Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh had been arrested from Punjab's Amritsar. According to sources, Papalpreet Singh was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.

