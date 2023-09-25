India, US military forces to participate in two-week 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yudh Abhyas is annually conducted by Indian and US armies

The armies of India and the United States will participate in the 19th edition of the 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise on Monday in Alaska, as part of renewed efforts to expand the scope of global strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

The two-week war game will feature a number of complex military drills, according to officials. The Indian Army contingent of 350 personnel has already reached Alaska's Fort Wainwright ahead of the event that begins today.

Armies from both countries will exchange views and best practices in the military drills on a wide spectrum of skills such as combat engineering, obstruction clearance and improvised explosive device (IED) warfare. It will facilitate both armies to mutually learn from each other and "strengthen their bonds", according to the Indian Army.

Features of the field training exercise

India's lead battalion is affiliated with the Maratha Light Infantry regiment, while the US will feature the 1-24 infantry battalion of the first brigade combat team. "Both sides will practice a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. Personnel from both sides will also hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices," said Indian Army

The exercise will be held from today till October 8. The theme of this year's exercise is 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions' under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. A command post-exercise and expert academic discussions on selected topics will also be held.

As per the Indian Army, the scope of this exercise entails "validation of integrated battle groups against hostile forces at brigade level" along with integrated surveillance grid and employment of heliborne or airborne elements and force multipliers.

"It will also feature validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation, and combat medical aid, and other aspects as applicable to high altitude areas and extreme climatic conditions," it said.

Last year's Yudh Abhyas exercise was conducted in Auli, Uttarakhand in November last year. It is an annual joint military exercise by India and the US.

(with inputs from PTI)

