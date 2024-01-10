Follow us on Image Source : ANI India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday said the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas was "clearly unacceptable" and New Delhi is in constant touch with leaders of Israel and Palestine in this regard, while reiterating its "clear and consistent" message for de-escalation of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the death of civilians," Kamboj told the UN General Assembly.

The Indian Ambassador reiterated New Delhi's longstanding message that the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel deserved "our unequivocal condemnation" and that India has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. She also raised India's demands for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear and consistent. It is important to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and to work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward,” she said.

US vetoed resolution on Gaza

Kamboj's remarks come after the United States vetoed a resolution proposed by Russia in the UN Security Council calling for the immediate suspension of hostilities in the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023. The Council then adopted a watered-down resolution by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that demanded scaling up humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood called the Russian-proposed amendment to a December 22 Security Council resolution which it vetoed “disconnected from the situation on the ground" and said it was "striking" that those urging an end to the conflict have made very few demands of Hamas

India took note of the adoption of the Security Council resolution aimed towards scaling up humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and commended UAE's “able leadership” in piloting the text. Kamboj said India has voiced its views on the conflict in multilateral fora such as the G20, BRICS and at the Voice of the Global South Summit in November 2023, reiterating its long-standing and principled position on the issue.

Kamboj told the General Assembly that India has so far provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in two tranches to the people of Palestine. India has also provided five million dollars, including the 2.5 million dollars it provided in December to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

“We firmly believe that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve," she said at the UNGA session.

As member states addressed the plenary, dozens of rabbis demonstrated on the balcony inside the Security Council chambers and disrupted the General Assembly plenary session to demand that the US stop preventing the UN from taking urgent action for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

What is happening in Gaza?

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza has said Israel's military campaign has killed over 23,000 people, more than two-thirds of them women and children. Last Friday, the UN humanitarian chief called Gaza “uninhabitable” and said “people are facing the highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded (and) famine is around the corner.”

Riyad Mansour, the UN Palestinian ambassador, told the assembly his people are “being slaughtered,” and declared “the horrors need to end and the only way to end them is a ceasefire.”

“The whole world is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” he said, pointing to the 153 countries that supported a General Assembly resolution urging an end to the fighting along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, humanitarian organizations, and “moral voices.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on Israel to work with moderate Palestinians on plans for a post-war Gaza, saying they were willing to help rebuild and govern the territory but only if there is a “pathway to a Palestinian state.”

