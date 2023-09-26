Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. UNGA: Jaishankar takes a dig at Canada, says political convenience can't determine response to terrorism
Live now

UNGA: Jaishankar takes a dig at Canada, says political convenience can't determine response to terrorism

The fiery leader, who had given rebuttal replies to Europe and China over multiple issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, delivered a staunch reply to Canada.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 United Nations Updated on: September 26, 2023 19:07 IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the 78th
Image Source : MEA External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met with the top UN leadership and discussed India's G20 Presidency, regional issues and global challenges, sustainable development goals and Security Council reforms, addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

The fiery leader, who had given rebuttal replies to Europe and China over multiple issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, delivered a staunch reply to Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar had raked up Kashmir in his speech at the UN General Assembly, on Friday. Kakar claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is among the longest-standing items on the UN agenda. Kakar's remarks came during his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

Although the First Secretary at UN for the second committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot, had already given a befitting reply to Islamabad at the reputed international platform, it is expected that Jaishankar would again the concerns raised by the Pakistani Prime Minister.

 

Latest World News

Live updates :Jaishankar UNGA LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 26, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Jaishankar speaks on the Women's Reservation Bill at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

    EAM Dr S Jaishankar, while speaking about the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill, said, "...Our latest assertion is in path-breaking legislation to reserve one-third of the seats for women in legislatures. I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are more grounded and authentic..."

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Jaishankar calls for rules-based order at UNGA

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly session said, "In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers..."

     

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    African Union's inclusion in G20 should inspire the United Nations to also make the Security Council contemporary: Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly session said, "Recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable, we began presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit. This enabled us to hear directly from 125 nations and place their concerns on the G20 Agenda. As a consequence, issues which deserve global attention got a fair hearing. More than that, the deliberations produced outcomes that have great significance for the international community. It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union was a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary."

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly session I UPDATES

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly session I UPDATES:

    • The world is witnessing an exceptional period of turmoil.
    • India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of many, not just the narrow interests of a few.
    • The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.
  • Sep 26, 2023 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Jaishankar is likely to address THESE issues at UNGA

    Besides, it is also expected that the minister would cement India's position as the leader of the Global South-- a term coined to describe a grouping of countries along the lines of socioeconomic and political characteristics.
    Recently, during the G20 Summit in Delhi, India had already cemented its rank in resolving the issues of developing nations by including the African Union in the 19 countries bloc.

    Moreover, it is expected that Jaishankar would also school China over the issue of sovereignty and integrity amid the fact Beijing had recently released a map wherein it depicted some regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as their regions.

    Although India had already rejected the so-called "standard map", it is highly anticipated that Jaishankar would expose and reiterate New Delhi's stance at the global level.

     

     

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    'Namaste from Bharat': S Jaishankar begins his speech at UNGA

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met with the top UN leadership and discussed India's G20 Presidency, regional issues and global challenges, sustainable development goals and Security Council reforms, is currently addressing the UNGA. "Namaste from Bharat!...Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share..," he said.

     

     

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: EAM Jaishankar begins his speech at UNGA

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News