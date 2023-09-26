UNGA: Jaishankar takes a dig at Canada, says political convenience can't determine response to terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : MEA External affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met with the top UN leadership and discussed India's G20 Presidency, regional issues and global challenges, sustainable development goals and Security Council reforms, addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

The fiery leader, who had given rebuttal replies to Europe and China over multiple issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, delivered a staunch reply to Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar had raked up Kashmir in his speech at the UN General Assembly, on Friday. Kakar claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is among the longest-standing items on the UN agenda. Kakar's remarks came during his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Although the First Secretary at UN for the second committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot, had already given a befitting reply to Islamabad at the reputed international platform, it is expected that Jaishankar would again the concerns raised by the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Latest World News