India abstained from UN resolution on Israel-Palestine issue as 'all elements not covered': Sources

After India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly on the Israel-Palestine conflict, sources said that New Delhi's action was done in the "absence of all elements" of their approach not being covered in the final text.

The resolution called for the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on the ongoing Gaza crisis and highlighted unhindered humanitarian access for Palestinians and in the war-torn territory.

The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining. Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

Our vote was guided by steadfast and consistent position: Sources

According to the sources, India's Explanation of Vote (EOV) comprehensively reiterates its steadfast and consistent position on the Israel-Palestinian issue. "There can be no equivocation on terror. The EOV categorically states the terror attacks in Israel on 7th October were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release,” they said.

Sources also expressed concern over the increasing toll of casualties in the ongoing conflict, and called for addressing the humanitarian crisis. They welcomed the international community's efforts for de-escalation and delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza residents while highlighting their own contribution.

"We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility," sources said.

India's stand on Palestine

Sources further underscored that India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine matter that leads to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, which will lie side-by-side in peace with Israel.

"For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," sources further said.

This comes notably after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his deep condolence for the brutal incident. During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and raised grave concerns over the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. PM Modi, however, said India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

They also voiced opposition that the UNGA resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of the Hamas attacks of October 7. "An amendment was moved to include this aspect, prior to the vote on the main Resolution. We voted in favour of the amendment and it obtained 88 votes in favour (but not the requisite two thirds majority). In the absence of the all elements of our approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, we abstained in the vote on its adoption," said sources.

Israel-Hamas war

India on Tuesday voiced deep concern over and urged both parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and restarting direct negotiations through de-escalation and ending violence.

“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The mounting humanitarian crisis is equally alarming,” said India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador R Ravindra.

India has also sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment to the people of Palestine. Ravindra added that India also continues to support the Palestinian people through its bilateral development partnership, which covers a wide range of sectors including health, education, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, more than 60% of them minors and women, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous Israel-Hamas wars, estimated at around 4,000.

The Israeli military said that it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory and was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza in its objectives to "crush" the Hamas militant group responsible for an unprecedented attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

