Chinese companies Huawei, ZTE designated 'national security threat' to US

The Federal Communications Commission has designated Huawei Technologies Co. and DTE Corp. as national security threats. "The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau formally designated two companies -- Huawei Technologies Company (Huawei) and ZTE Corporation (ZTE), as well as their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries -- as covered companies for purposes of the agency's November 2019 ban on the use of universal service support to purchase equipment or services from companies posing a national security threat," an official release from the Federal Communications Commission said.

As a result of today's action, it said, money from the FCC's $8.3 billion a year Universal Service Fund may no longer be used to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers.

