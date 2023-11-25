Hamas delays second batch of Israeli hostage release, demands Israel to commit on allowing aid trucks in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man walks past a billboard calling for the return of about 240 hostages who were abducted during the Oct. 7, Hamas attack on Israel. in Jerusalem.

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas has reporteldy delayed the release of at least 14 Israeli hostages saying it won't let them free unless Israel allows aid trucks to enter northern Gaza, according to reports.

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas was expected to release the second batch of 14 Israeli hostage mostly children on Saturday. However, the release is delayed as the terror outfit first wants Israel to commit on allowing trucks carrying aid to enter northern Gaza.

Israel, however, has warned Hamas and given deadline till midnight to release hostages.

According to a hostage release deal mediated by Qatar, a total of 200 people, 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians, will be freed.

In the first batch of hostage release, Hamas freed 13 Israelis in exchange of 39 Palestinians including women and children.

In the second hostage release, which was expected to take place today, Hamas was going to release 13 more.

Hamas had captured around 240 Israelis during the horrific onslaught on the country on October 7.

The Israel Prison Service said that 42 Palestinian prisoners are to be released as part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, three prisoners for each Israeli that it let go.

Israelis express satisfaction on hostage release but anxious about those in captivity

In Israel, people expressed satisfaction at the return of some of their relatives but concerns over those still in captivity.

There are also those who oppose the whole mechanism adopted arguing for continued full-fledged military operation to release all the hostages, and not to give the enemy respite to reorganise itself.

Islamist Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, led a deadly attack on Israel on October 7 killing about 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostage prompting Israel to declare a full-fledged war in Gaza which has seen massive destruction in the choked coastal Strip and loss of more than 14,000 lives as per the Gaza Health ministry.

Israel released list of 300 Palestinian prisoners who could be released

Israel has released a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners that can be set free on the basis of the 1:3 exchange method, meaning three Palestinian prisoners will be released for every Israeli hostage coming out of captivity.

This has set anxiety and expectations in the related Palestinian families who see a possibility of their family member coming out but also uncertainty given that it is based on the number of hostages that get released.

The deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States leaves room for extending the "pause in fighting" with Israel agreeing to extend it by an extra day for every ten captives being released beyond the 50 agreed.

The remaining 24 hostages out of the 50 agreed for release are likely to come out in batches of 12 on Sunday and Monday.

The "pause in fighting" or 'temporary ceasefire' went into effect on Friday morning and 7 AM.

With inputs from PTI

