G20 Summit: UK to provide USD 2 billion to Green Climate Fund

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with UK PM Rishi Sunak

G20: The United Kingdom on Sunday (September 10) said that it will provide USD 2 billion to the Green Climate Fund, and called it the “biggest single funding commitment” the country has made to help the world tackle climate change.

The British High Commission in India said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a financial contribution to help the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Sunak is on a visit to India to attend the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi, which began yesterday.

“United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces record climate aid commitment as G20 in India concludes. The UK will provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund which is the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to help the world tackle climate change. The UK will contribute £1.62 billion ($2 billion) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15,” the British High Commission in India said.

“At the G20 Summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak has called on leaders to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit this December to both reduce their countries’ own carbon emissions and support vulnerable economies to deal with the consequences of climate change,” it added.

The UK PM, while addressing the world leaders, said that the UK is stepping up and delivering on our climate commitments.

“...both by decarbonising our own economy and supporting the world's most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change,” Sunak said.

He said that his government will continue to make the UK and the world more prosperous.

“This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries. And this government will continue to lead by example in making the UK, and the world, more prosperous and secure," Sunak said.

G20 leaders visit Rajghat in Delhi

Earlier this morning, the G20 leaders visited Rajghat in New Delhi and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the world leaders and held brief interactions with them. US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and PM Modi were seen sharing frames, walking side by side on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham temple to offer prayers

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meet with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, free trade deal in focus

Latest World News