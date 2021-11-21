Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pak PM Abbasi calls on Imran Khan to resign, says govt oblivious to people's suffering

Pakistan's former Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the current government is oblivious to the common men's suffering and they are not fit to rule" and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from the office.

Speaking at an anti-government rally in Peshawar, Khaqan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-B) leader said that the government was not the "not the people's representative", Geo News reported.

The former premier said the "events that led to the rigging of the 2018 elections" were gradually coming to light, as he reminded the people that former chief justice of occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim had blamed ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for "playing a part in rigging" the polls.

Abbasi said the government would now "rig" the next general elections, just like it had "rigged" the Daska by-elections. "The legislation done in the Parliament will not resolve the country's problems," he added.

The demonstration in Peshawar was a part of long series of protests announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties.

Early this month, the PDM announced its decision to launch protests across the country as well as a long march towards Islamabad against the government's "anti-people" measures and inflation.

