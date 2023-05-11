Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Finland: 24 people, many of them children, hurt in bridge collapse in Espoo

Finland bridge collapse: Finnish President Sauli Niinistö tweeted, “Shocking news about an accident in Tapiola. Providing support and help now important.”

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Helsinki (Finland) Updated on: May 11, 2023 18:36 IST
Image Source : AP. Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday.

Finland bridge collapse: Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo today (May 11), police and media said. Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Espoo is a neighboring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said in a statement.

Helsinki University Hospital said it received 15 of those injured.

“The injuries are mostly extremity fractures,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that the injured belonged to a school group.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö tweeted: “Shocking news about an accident in Tapiola. Providing support and help now important.”

Police are conducting a technical investigation in the area and the possible causes for the accident are being probed.

(With AP inputs) 

