'I cannot wait to serve' says Eric Garcetti, the new US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti during a ceremonial event on Friday officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris. When asked about his new assignment, the former Mayor of Los Angeles Garcetti expressed his excitement and asserted that he cannot wait to serve. He was nominated by president Joe Biden and his nomination was pending before the US congress since July 2021. Earlier this month, the US senate confirmed the nomination of Garcetti, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the diplomatic position.

Garcetti's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Joe Biden. Garcetti's daughter Maya held the Hebrew Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, which was presided by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

“I cannot wait to serve,” Garcetti said when asked about his new diplomatic assignment. Garcetti, 52, was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that he had not adequately handled allegations of sexual assault and harassment against a former senior adviser.

President Biden renominated him to the same position in January this year. Garcetti supporters argued that geopolitical concerns were too important to leave India without an ambassador. The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has sat vacant.

Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America in January 2021.

