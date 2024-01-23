India not having permanent seat on UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE X and SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and social media platform X, has spoken in favour of granting permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to India and Africa, stressing the need for a revision of the UN bodies. In a post, Musk remarked that India not having a permanent seat on the UNSC, despite being the most populous country in the world, is absurd.

"At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo," said Musk in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1749071838028706025

More details will be added.