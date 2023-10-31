Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji, no casualties reported

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 568 km near the Suva city in Fiji. No casualties have been reported so far.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Suva (Fiji) Published on: October 31, 2023 17:57 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit Fiji's Suva at 4:40 pm today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 568 km at an area 287 km east of Suva, said the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 16:40:57 IST, Lat: -17.75 & Long: -178.86, Depth: 568 Km ,Location: 287km E of Suva, Fiji," said the NCS on X.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

It is worth noticing that while earthquakes in Fiji are infrequent, Suva is a highly vulnerable zone to such tremors and tsunami.

ALSO READ | Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocks Taiwan's Taipei

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News