Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Fiji, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit Fiji's Suva at 4:40 pm today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 568 km at an area 287 km east of Suva, said the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 16:40:57 IST, Lat: -17.75 & Long: -178.86, Depth: 568 Km ,Location: 287km E of Suva, Fiji," said the NCS on X.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

It is worth noticing that while earthquakes in Fiji are infrequent, Suva is a highly vulnerable zone to such tremors and tsunami.

