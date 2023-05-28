Two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Afghanistan Earthquake: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Sunday at 6:26 pm, the National Centre for Seismology informed. This was the second quake which occurred after a mild quake had struck the country earlier during the day.

The intensity of the earlier quake was 5.2. Mild tremors were also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

"The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.

