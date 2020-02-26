Image Source : AP As Delhi violence spirals, Imran Khan continues hypocritic rant on Twitter

As violence in Delhi escalates proportionately, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is back with his hypocritic rant on Twitter. In his latest tweets, Khan took up the Northeast Delhi violence matter to support his claims made at the UNGA about discrimination in India on grounds of religion. Failing in his attempts to make the world listen, Khan has once again appealed desperately.

In his tweet, Imran wrote, "As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. (Jammu and Kashmir) was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now."

Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

He further added, "Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed."

As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

Imran Khan has been facing heavy criticism for racially and communally inspired violence in his own country. There have been several incidents reported of non-muslim girls being abducted in Pakistan.