Coronavirus: Worldwide infections cross 8 lakh mark; 38,748 deaths reported so far

Image Source : AP In this March 24, 2020, photo, Serbian soldiers set up beds for treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients inside of the Belgrade Fair, Serbia. In the ex-communist Europe and elsewhere, rulers are assuming more power while they introduce harsh measures they say are necessary to halt coronavirus spread.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases across the globe crossed 8 lakh on Tuesday while 38,748 fatalities were reported. With 164, 359 cases, the US is leading the chart, followed by Italy, Spain, China, Germany, Iran, France, the UK, Switzerland, Belgium and more. More than 960 new deaths have been reported worldwide. Out of these, 169,993 have recovered while 592,320 are active cases.