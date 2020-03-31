Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus: Worldwide infections cross 8 lakh mark; 38,748 deaths reported so far

The total number of coronavirus positive cases across the globe crossed 8 lakh on Tuesday while 38,748 fatalities were reported. With 164, 359 cases, the US is leading the chart, followed by Italy, Spain, China, Germany, Iran, France, the UK, Switzerland, Belgium and more.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020 17:37 IST
In this March 24, 2020, photo, Serbian soldiers set up beds
Image Source : AP

In this March 24, 2020, photo, Serbian soldiers set up beds for treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients inside of the Belgrade Fair, Serbia. In the ex-communist Europe and elsewhere, rulers are assuming more power while they introduce harsh measures they say are necessary to halt coronavirus spread.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases across the globe crossed 8 lakh on Tuesday while 38,748 fatalities were reported. With 164, 359 cases, the US is leading the chart, followed by Italy, Spain, China, Germany, Iran, France, the UK, Switzerland, Belgium and more. More than 960 new deaths have been reported worldwide. Out of these, 169,993 have recovered while 592,320 are active cases.

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Country,Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Reported 1st  case
World 801,061 +16,346 38,748 +965 169,993 592,320 30,289 102.8 5.0 Jan 10

USA

164,359

+515

3,173

+17

5,507

155,679

3,512

497

10

Jan 20

Italy

101,739

  

11,591

  

14,620

75,528

3,981

1,683

192

Jan 29

Spain

94,417

+6,461

8,189

+473

19,259

66,969

5,607

2,019

175

Jan 30

China

81,518

+79

3,305

+5

76,052

2,161

528

57

2

Jan 10

Germany

67,051

+166

650

+5

13,500

52,901

1,979

800

8

Jan 26

Iran

44,605

+3,110

2,898

+141

14,656

27,051

3,703

531

35

Feb 18

France

44,550

  

3,024

  

7,927

33,599

5,056

683

46

Jan 23

UK

22,141

  

1,408

  

135

20,598

163

326

21

Jan 30

Switzerland

16,176

+254

373

+14

1,823

13,980

301

1,869

43

Feb 24

Belgium

12,775

+876

705

+192

1,696

10,374

1,021

1,102

61

Feb 03

