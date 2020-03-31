Coronavirus: Worldwide infections cross 8 lakh mark; 38,748 deaths reported so far

The total number of coronavirus positive cases across the globe crossed 8 lakh on Tuesday while 38,748 fatalities were reported. With 164, 359 cases, the US is leading the chart, followed by Italy, Spain, China, Germany, Iran, France, the UK, Switzerland, Belgium and more. More than 960 new deaths have been reported worldwide. Out of these, 169,993 have recovered while 592,320 are active cases.
Fight Against Coronavirus
|Country,Other
|Total Cases
|New Cases
|Total Deaths
|New Deaths
|Total Recovered
|Active Cases
|Serious, Critical
|Tot Cases 1M pop
|Deaths/ 1M pop
|Reported 1st case
|World
|801,061
|+16,346
|38,748
|+965
|169,993
|592,320
|30,289
|102.8
|5.0
|Jan 10
|
USA
|
164,359
|
+515
|
3,173
|
+17
|
5,507
|
155,679
|
3,512
|
497
|
10
|
Jan 20
|
Italy
|
101,739
|
11,591
|
14,620
|
75,528
|
3,981
|
1,683
|
192
|
Jan 29
|
Spain
|
94,417
|
+6,461
|
8,189
|
+473
|
19,259
|
66,969
|
5,607
|
2,019
|
175
|
Jan 30
|
China
|
81,518
|
+79
|
3,305
|
+5
|
76,052
|
2,161
|
528
|
57
|
2
|
Jan 10
|
Germany
|
67,051
|
+166
|
650
|
+5
|
13,500
|
52,901
|
1,979
|
800
|
8
|
Jan 26
|
Iran
|
44,605
|
+3,110
|
2,898
|
+141
|
14,656
|
27,051
|
3,703
|
531
|
35
|
Feb 18
|
France
|
44,550
|
3,024
|
7,927
|
33,599
|
5,056
|
683
|
46
|
Jan 23
|
UK
|
22,141
|
1,408
|
135
|
20,598
|
163
|
326
|
21
|
Jan 30
|
Switzerland
|
16,176
|
+254
|
373
|
+14
|
1,823
|
13,980
|
301
|
1,869
|
43
|
Feb 24
|
Belgium
|
12,775
|
+876
|
705
|
+192
|
1,696
|
10,374
|
1,021
|
1,102
|
61
|
Feb 03