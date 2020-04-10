COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000, cases surge past 1.6 million

Image Source : AP An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus outbreak, on a street in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed 1.6 million as death toll nears 100,000. As of 7:00 a, April 10, 95,716 people have died due to COVID-19 while another 1,603,437 have remain infected. The United States once again saw a heavy 24 hour COVID-19 death toll with the country reporting over 1,900 deaths for the third day running. This spike has taken US' death toll (16,961) ahead of that of Spain and only behind Italy.

Italy has reported the most COVID-19 deaths (18,279), followed by the US and Spain (15,447). These three countries are also the ones with the highest coronvirus cases worldwide. USA is top of the table with 468,566 cases followed by Spain with 153,222 and Italy with 143,626.

The other two countries to surpass the 100,000 mark are Germany and France.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken out of the ICU late Thursday night as the condition of the prime minister improved.

In India, the case tally has reached 5,875 including 169 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News