Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2020 9:39 IST
Live updates :Breaking news, July 26

  • Jul 26, 2020 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War

  • Jul 26, 2020 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Coronavirus vaccine — COVAXIN — shows encouraging results

    India's first coronavirus vaccine — Covaxin — first part of phase 1 human trial has been completed at Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak in Haryana. Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak while speaking to ANI informed that following encouraging results of the first part of phase-1 trials of the vaccine, six people have been administered for the second part of phase-1 trials. READ MORE

  • Jul 26, 2020 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus vaccine — COVAXIN — shows encouraging results as first part of phase 1 completes

    India's first coronavirus vaccine — Covaxin — first part of phase 1 human trial has been completed after 50 volunteers received the vaccine doses at Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak in Haryana. Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak while speaking to ANI informed that following encouraging results of the first part of phase-1 trials of the vaccine, six people have been administered for the second part of phase-1 trials. READ MORE

  • Jul 26, 2020 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours at few places in UP: IMD

    IMD, Lucknow informed that rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours at few places over Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Bahraich, Moradabad, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas

  • Jul 26, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    I would like to salute brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who fought enemy under most challenging conditions: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history."

  • Jul 26, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure back pain, eye problems

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure back pain and eye problems | WATCH NOW 

  • Jul 26, 2020 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 15.9 million, death toll crosses 6.42 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 16.1 million, including more than 648,000 fatalities. More than 9,912,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 4,248,327
    Brazil 2,348,200
    India 1,337,022
    Russia 800,849
    South Africa 421,996
    Mexico 378,285

