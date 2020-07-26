Coronavirus vaccine — COVAXIN — shows encouraging results as first part of phase 1 completes

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India's first coronavirus vaccine covaxin phase-1 human trials have been completed.

India's first coronavirus vaccine — Covaxin — first part of phase 1 human trial has been completed at Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak in Haryana. Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team at PGI Rohtak while speaking to ANI informed that following encouraging results of the first part of phase-1 trials of the vaccine, six people have been administered for the second part of phase-1 trials.

"First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under part of phase-1," Dr Verma said. Covaxin phase-1 trial at PGI Rohtak began on July 17.

Covaxin is India's first coronavirus vaccine developed in collaboration between Bharat Biotech and ICMR.

Covaxin Phase I human trials are being conducted on healthy people aged 18-55 years having no co-morbid conditions

Covaxin trials have also begun at AIIMS, Delhi. Over 3,500 volunteers have already registered for the trial since last week.

At present, phase 1 human trials of the coronavirus vaccine are being conducted at 12 medical facilities chosen by the ICMR across the country. COVAXIN is being made in collaboration between Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Covaxin phase-1 human trials also begin at AIIMS, Delhi

Earlier on July 20, Covaxin human trials phase-1 also began at AIIMS, Delhi. The first dose of the injection was given to a man, who is in his 30s. Over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway.

