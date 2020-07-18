Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to enhance body strength

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2020 8:03 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 13.6 million, including more than 586,000 fatalities. More than 8,037,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 18

  • Jul 18, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Yoga gugu Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas and tips to achieve healthy and strong body | WATCH NOW 

  • Jul 18, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,011

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the death toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

  • Jul 18, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

    Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh- Khataoli, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Adampur, Nazibabad and Chandpur during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

  • Jul 18, 2020 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over several parts of the country: IMD

    Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana,West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas: IMD
     

  • Jul 18, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Amarnath Temple today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Amarnath Temple today

  • Jul 18, 2020 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 14.1 million, death toll crosses 5.99 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 14.1 million, including more than 599,000 fatalities. More than 8,454,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,545,077
    Brazil 1,931,204
    India 1,040,457
    Russia 739,947
    Peru 333,867
    Chile 319,493

