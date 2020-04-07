1182 person sarrested and 504 cases registered in Assam for violating Coronavirus Lockdown | LIVE

Gujarat: Arham Yuva Seva Group is providing food to the needy people in Rajkot, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Alpesh Modi (pic 4), one of the volunteers says, "We have served more than 4 lakhs rotis till now. We will keep doing this work until the lockdown continues." (06.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/iAGcs9Ktnl