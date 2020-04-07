1182 person sarrested and 504 cases registered in Assam for violating Coronavirus Lockdown | LIVE

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2020 7:48 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 7, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Apr 07, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    China reports no new Coronavirus death for the first time

  • Apr 07, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Arham Yuva Seva Group is providing food to the needy people in Rajkot

  • Apr 07, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    1182 person sarrested and 504 cases registered in Assam for violating Coronavirus Lockdown

    1182 persons have been arrested and 504 cases registered, so far in Assam for violating the Coronavirus Lockdown

  • Apr 07, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus: Global overview

    • US death toll surpasses 10,000
    • UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU
    • Austria could loosen lockdown measure next 
    • Japan set to declare state of emergency as cases surge
    • Kenya ban road, rail and air travel within and out of Nairobi 
    • South Korea's daily cases dip below 50 since February peak 
    • Growth in news cases appears to slow in Spain and Italy 
  • Apr 07, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    United States records 1,150 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

