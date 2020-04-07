1182 person sarrested and 504 cases registered in Assam for violating Coronavirus Lockdown | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 7, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on April 7, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
China reports no new Coronavirus death for the first time
Gujarat: Arham Yuva Seva Group is providing food to the needy people in Rajkot, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Alpesh Modi (pic 4), one of the volunteers says, "We have served more than 4 lakhs rotis till now. We will keep doing this work until the lockdown continues." (06.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/iAGcs9Ktnl— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
1182 persons have been arrested and 504 cases registered, so far in Assam for violating the Coronavirus Lockdown
United States records 1,150 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Top News