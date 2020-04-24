Coronavirus cases cross 2.7 million worldwide; death toll surpasses 190,000

Image Source : AP Judith Quispe, 24, carries her 9-month-old son Dilan, as they wait in line at a camp in Lima to register to return to their home province of Abancay, Peru, Thursday, April 23, 2020. After not being allowed to leave the capital because the strict quarantine rules amid the new coronavirus pandemic, day laborers and informal workers are now allowed to travel home but local authorities are screening them for the disease before letting them travel.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide have crossed 2.7 million while over 190,000 people have succumbed to the illness. As per 6:00 am, Friday, there are 2,717921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the death toll has reached 190,630. As many as 745,480 people worldwide have recovered after contracting the virus.

The United States of America has almost one-third of all COVID-19 cases from across the world. As per the latest figures, coronavirus case tally in the US has notched up to 880,204 while the death toll is nearing in on 50,000.

Following USA are 5 major European countries Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK. Spain's case tally has already crossed 200,000 while Italy is closing in on the figure. France and Germany have both had over 150,000 cases while UK's tally stands at 138,078 cases. Italy has reported the most deaths with 25,549 fatalities, followed by Spain, France UK and Germany.

Turkey has become 7th country to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases. Turkey's tally stands at 101,790 cases and 2,491 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India stand at 21,700 while the death toll stands at 686. As many as 4,325 people have recovered from the disease after contracting the virus. Maharashtra has been the worst impacted state in India with over 5,600 cases followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

