Relations with Maldives don't target, can't be disrupted by 'third party': China

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Beijing: China on Tuesday pledged to work with the Maldives to build a comprehensive strategic partnership and asserted that its ties with the island country do not target any third party nor can they be disrupted by any such party. This seems to be a thinly veiled reference towards strained relations between India and Maldives after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power.

"More broadly, China is committed to working with the Maldives to build a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership... Normal cooperation between China and the Maldives does not target any third party and will not be disrupted by any third party," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in reply to a question on China's military agreement with the Maldives.

This statement comes a day after China signed a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives to provide free military assistance to foster "stronger" bilateral ties, weeks after Muizzu set a deadline for the withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel to leave the island nation. Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon "signed an agreement on China's provision of military assistance gratis to the Republic of Maldives, fostering stronger bilateral ties” with Chinese military official Major General Zhang Baoqun on Monday.

The military agreement was signed days after the Maldives permitted a Chinese “research ship”, also termed a spy ship by critics, to dock near Male, ignoring India's repeatedly raised concerns, after Sri Lanka announced a yearlong moratorium on such ships docking in its ports.

Relations between China and Maldives

The Maldives and China elevated their bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” during the visit of Maldives President Muizzu to Beijing in January. Muizzu, regarded as pro-China, signed several agreements with China and Beijing has also announced a USD 130 million grant to Maldives besides committing to send more Chinese tourists to the island nation.

This occurred after a diplomatic row ensued between India and the Maldives when ministers in Male engaged in derogatory language against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to calls for a boycott of the island country in India. Meanwhile, China has also gifted 12 eco-friendly ambulances to Maldives, according to Maldivian media.

The 4,500-tonne high-tech Xiang Yang Hong 3 departed from Maldives after docking on February 23. The vessel's zigzag movements between the Maldives and Sri Lanka have heightened concerns in New Delhi, reflecting broader anxieties over China's expanding influence in the Indian Ocean Region. India's apprehensions extend beyond the immediate vicinity of the Maldives, encompassing the broader strategic implications of the Chinese vessel's activities.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has previously defended the port call by the Chinese research ship to the Maldives saying, “China’s scientific research activities in relevant waters are for peaceful purposes and aimed at contributing to humanity’s scientific understanding of the ocean.

Muizzu on Indian troops in the Maldives

Meanwhile, Muizzu has again sounded anti-India stance while addressing an event in Male wherein he affirmed that no Indian military personnel will be present inside the country following May 10-- be it in "uniform" or "civilian clothing". Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was part of an election campaign for Muizzu's party. There are around 88 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," Maldives' news portal Edition.mv quoted the President as saying. He also boasted of the removal of Indian troops as his government's success and accused the Opposition leaders of spreading false rumours.

The first troops to depart the country are the Indian military personnel operating the two helicopters in Addu City, the military personnel present in Haa Dhaalu atoll Hanimaadhoo and Laamu atoll Kahdhoo are also expected to leave ahead of May 10. India had agreed to remove their troops from Maldives under the condition that a number of their civilians equivalent to the military presence are brought to operate the aircraft.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | China inks agreement to provide free military assistance to Maldives amid strained ties with India