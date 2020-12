Image Source : AP China launches new Earth observation satellite

China on Sunday successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province.

The launch took place at 11.58 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite, Gaofen-14, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 354th mission of the Long March rocket series.

