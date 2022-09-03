Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FARAHNASSER Canadian anchor swallows fly while presenting news on Pakistan floods, continues segment | VIDEO

Canadian journalist and news anchor Farah Nasser shared a hilarious video of herself, where she could be seen swallowing a fly while presenting news on Pakistan floods. The video sent users on a laugh ride, as she could be seen continuing with the LIVE TV telecast despite the obvious hindrance.

"Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing)," she tweeted.

Nasser was reporting the devastating Pakistan floods on LIVE TV, when the fly decided to "invade". Although, this didn't affect her much, and she kept going on with the telecast. However, when one of the users reacted to the video asking which kind of fly was it, she replied, "Regular fly. It was so gross,"

During the telecast, Nasser was telling the viewers, “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been ‘invoked'.” She took a brief pause after that, and gulped.

Soon after the journalist dropped the video on social media, netizens said that she handled the situation like a pro and praised her. A user wrote, “I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn't have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV.”

In an interview with ET Canada, Nasser spoke about the incident and said, “I'm so glad it gave people a laugh! We could all use one these days. Viewers and colleagues have been kind with their praise but I'm sure they would have done the same. The news must go on. As for the fly, I hope it lived a good life.”

