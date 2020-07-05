Image Source : PTI (FILE) In a major setback to China, UK all set to phase out Huawei's 5G infrastructure

In a major setback to China, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to begin phasing out the use of Chinese tech giant Huawei's technology in Britain's 5G network as soon as this year over security concerns.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Boris Johnson is set for a major policy change after GCHQ is believed to have reassessed the risks posed by the Chinese company.

A report prepared by GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre concludes that new U.S. sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use untrusted technology that could make the risk impossible to control, the newspaper said.

The sanctions have had a "severe" impact on the firm that significantly changes GCHQ's calculations, the report said.

The move comes after the nation's spy agency GCHQ raised new security fears over Chinese technology.

Boris Johnson has decided in January to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the UK's 5G network as he defied security concerns, particularly from the US, about the firm.

