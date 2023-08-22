BRICS Summit 2023: Looking forward to meetings with world leaders, says PM Modi in South Africa's Johannesburg

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Narendra Modi receiving a ceremonial welcome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS Summit 2023 : After his arrival in South Africa's Johannesburg on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he looks forward to various deliberations and meetings with world leaders in the much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit 2023.

"Landed in Johannesburg a short while ago. Looking forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS Summit over the next few days," said PM Modi in his first post on X (formerly Twitter) after his arrival in Johannesburg.

As he arrived in Johannesburg, PM Modi was welcomed by enthusiastic members of the Indian community waving Indian and South African flags. He greeted and shook hands with many Indians, including some children at the Waterkloof Air Force base.

He received a ceremonial ceremonial welcome by a South African delegation led by deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile. He was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

On the social media platform, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for the "special welcome" in Johannesburg.

Notably, this will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. Notably, the crucial meeting will be held nearly two weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit New Delhi for the G20 Summit. However, neither of the sides confirmed whether the leaders of India and China will hold bilateral meetings in Johannesburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video call as his visit by hindered by an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over his actions in Ukraine. He will be represented in person by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. PM Modi, China's Xi, Brazil's Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the meeting in person.

More than 20 nations have applied to join the bloc, according to South African officials, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will be at the summit, as will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

