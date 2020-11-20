Friday, November 20, 2020
     
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

November 20, 2020 6:41 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 57 million, including 1,364,800 fatalities. As many as 39,696,750 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Nov 20, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra after Nagrota encounter

  • Nov 20, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Hapur: At least 6 persons died in 48 hrs allegedly after consuming illicit liquor

    At least 6 persons died in 48 hrs allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in UP's Hapur.

    "Deaths have been due to natural causes or diseases. We've not found anything suspicious in our investigation yet. All I can say at this moment is that its misinformation," Police said.

  • Nov 20, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the Pratapgarh road accident: CMO

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the Pratapgarh road accident. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims, says CM's Office. 

    Fourteen persons including six children died in the incident.

  • Nov 20, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    CBI files 2 FIRs against former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi

    CBI registers two FIRs against former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi in connection with alleged illegal sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

  • Nov 20, 2020 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fire in Delhi

    Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Nagloi's Naresh Park area last night. Thirteen fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported so far. Cooling operation underway

  • Nov 20, 2020 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi announces its candidates for elections

    Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi announces its candidates for elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council- NCP & Congress to contest two seats each & Shivsena to contest one.

    Polls for biennial election to the State Legislative Council from 5 constituencies to be held on 1st December

