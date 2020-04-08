Brazilian President praises PM Modi's efforts to contain coronavirus

Image Source : AP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applauded India's supply of important drugs like hydroxychloroquine to Brazil. Bolsonaro also brought out the Sanjeevni Booti parallel and said, "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother, Laksmana, and jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people."

Brazil has seen 14,049 cases of coronavirus including 688 deaths. On April 7, Brazil saw a spike of over 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Brazil is in the midst of a pitched battle over the effectiveness of isolation, with President Jair Bolsonaro dismissing the virus' severity and publicly taking aim at governors who impose shutdowns that he says could cripple the economy.

His gatherings in public with supporters counter instructions from international health authorities and his own health ministry.

Brazilians seem to be more attuned to the experts.

A survey by the polling firm Datafolha in the opening days of April found that 76% of Brazilians surveyed support social isolation.

