Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bangladesh: At least four people have died including two children and several others are injured after a train was set on fire in Dhaka. The incident took place in Benapole Express train in capital's Gopibagh.

According to reports, some Indians were also travelling in the train.

The incident has come just two days ahead of the General Elections in the country and is being seen as an attempt to trigger pre-poll violence to vitiate the atmosphere.

More to follow...