  4. Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Mass casualties feared as 20 people missing after several cars fall into river

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Baltimore Updated on: March 26, 2024 17:02 IST
Baltimore bridge collapse
Image Source : REUTERS Baltimore bridge collapse

Baltimore: Several cars were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when a large cargo vessel hit it. Although there was no official release of any casualties or injuries, multiple media reported at least 20 people were missing since the bridge collapsed in the Patapsco River on Tuesday morning (local time). The media reports claimed that the incident occurred at around 1:30 am when a 300-metre Singapore-flagged ‘Dali’ ship slammed into one of the bridge's pillars.

VIDEO: Moment when a cargo vessel collided with Baltimore bridge

Meanwhile, Maryland’s governor, Wes Moore declared a state of emergency after the collapse of the bridge. “I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore, said in a statement posted to X.

VIDEO: Aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

 

