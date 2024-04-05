Australian passenger fined for urinating in cup on Air New Zealand flight | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP The incident occurred on an Air New Zealand flight.

A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in disembarking after arriving at Sydney Airport in Australia. According to officials, the incident took place last December on a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland. The 53-year-old passenger was fined 600 Australian dollars (USD 395) for offensive behaviour in February this year.

However, the incident came to light on Friday, when a New Zealand news website reported that a passenger seated in the same row, identified as Hollv, had alerted the flight crew about the incident.

Fellow passenger recounted the incident

Hollv explained that she and her 15-year-old daughter were seated in the aisle and middle seats when the man in the window seat, whose name remains undisclosed, resorted to urinating in a cup. She recounted that the plane had been on the tarmac for approximately 20 minutes, awaiting assignment of a terminal gate, when she heard the unmistakable sound of the passenger urinating in a cup.

Man was drunk

She said the man was “obviously quite drunk” and spilled urine on a flight attendant as he left the plane. Australian Federal Police said in a statement that officers removed him from the plane because he had “urinated into a cup while in his seat.” Air New Zealand said it does not comment on individual incidents. It said it bans between five and 10 customers each month for disruptive behaviour, including intoxication.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Air India: Drunk man urinates on a female passenger mid-air, netizens say 'ban alcohol on flights'