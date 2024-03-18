Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, first gay female parliamentarian, marries her partner Sophie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PENNYWONG Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong with her partner

Sydney: Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the country's first openly gay female parliamentarian, has married her partner Sophie Allouache, Wong said on Sunday. "We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us," Wong said on the social media platform Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Allouache in wedding attire and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Two-decade relationship

Wong and Allouache have been together for nearly two decades and tied the knot on Saturday at a winery in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Wong represents the state of South Australia in the Senate.

A Labor senator since 2002, Wong is the first Asian-born person to hold an Australian cabinet position.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Australia in 2017, a watershed for a country where homosexuality was not decriminalised in all states until 1997.

Australian PM announced engagement last month

Earlier last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his partner engagement, Jodie Haydon. Taking to a social media platform, Albanese shared a photo with Jodie, her sparkling ring clearly on display. "She said yes ❤️," the politician captioned the photo. This came more than four years after ending his relationship with his wife, Carmel Tebbutt, with whom he has a son. According to a media report, he is now 22 years old and has been pursuing his college degree.

