'She said yes': Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces engagement 4 years after separation

Follow us on Image Source : ALBOMP/INSTAGRAM Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces engagement with his partner Jodie Haydon

A day after Valentine's Day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his partner engagement, Jodie Haydon. Taking to a social media platform, Albanese shared a photo with Jodie, her sparkling ring clearly on display. "She said yes ❤️," the politician captioned the photo. This came more than four years after ending his relationship with his wife, Carmel Tebbutt, with whom he has a son. According to a media report, he is now 22-year-old and has been pursuing his college degree.

Notably, this was not the first time when the Australian leader had a relationship. According to Australian media, New Idea, the politician was blindsided when his wife of 19 years, Carmel Tebbutt, ended their 30-year relationship on New Year’s Day, 2019. “I found it very tough,” the then Australian Labor Party leader told ABC Radio in 2022. “I certainly will always remember New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for that momentous event in my life.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added.