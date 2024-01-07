Mid-air assault causes dramatic diversion of Air Canada flight: 16-year-old passenger in custody

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO An Air Canada Airbus approaches for landing.

In an unexpected turn of events, an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Calgary faced disruption when a 16-year-old passenger assaulted a family member mid-flight. The incident prompted the Airbus A321, Flight AC137, to divert to Winnipeg shortly after takeoff, causing a three-hour delay for passengers. The mid-air chaos unfolded approximately an hour into the journey, leading the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to intervene. Reports indicate that the teenage passenger assaulted an adult male family member, prompting the crew and passengers to collaborate in restraining the unruly teen.

Quick thinking and collective efforts from airline employees and fellow passengers ensured the teenager was subdued until the flight safely landed in Winnipeg. Following the landing, the 16-year-old was promptly arrested, and he underwent a medical evaluation at a local hospital.

While the unruly passenger was undergoing evaluation, the family member, who sustained minor injuries during the altercation, received immediate on-site treatment. The flight experienced a delay of three hours before resuming its journey to Calgary.

The incident highlights a concerning trend in aviation, with an increase in unruly passenger behaviour reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Incidents rose from 1,161 in 2019 to 2,031 in the past year, with nearly 6,000 reported in 2021 as the aviation industry rebounded from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the surge in unruly incidents, a positive trend emerged in 2023, revealing the lowest percentage of flight cancellations in a decade, just below 1.2%, according to the US Department of Transportation. This suggests that, while disturbances in the air are occurring, overall flight operations have been improving.

