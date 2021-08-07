Afghanistan situation turning dangerous, over 100,000 citizens internally displaced

Follow us on Image Source : AP Stranded people gather and wait to open the border which was closed by authorities, in Chaman, Pakistan. Chaman border crossing is one of busiest border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Arabian Sea port city of Karachi in Pakistan.

The security situation in Afghanistan is turning dangerous day by day as Taliban forces advance and continue to capture more provinces. The United Nations has said that more than 100,000 Afghan citizens have been internally displaced in the war-torn country.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed and 39 others were wounded in the ongoing clashes in Kunduz city of Afghanistan, head of Kunduz Public Health Directorate, Ehsanullah Fazli said.

Looking at the security situation, the US Embassy in Afghanistan has urged its citizens to leave the country 'immediately using available commercial flight options'.

ALSO READ | 406 Taliban terrorists killed, over 200 injured in multiple operations conducted by Afghan forces

"Given the security conditions & reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," it said.

Meanwhile, meets Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected."

Jaishankar also tweeted saying, "Shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also the concerns of the region that I heard during recent interactions."

ALSO READ | United Nations office in Afghanistan attacked; security guard dead

Latest World News