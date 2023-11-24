Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in Delhi, cites THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

In a major development, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announced permanent closure in New Delhi owing to the "persistent challenge from the Indian government." Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, "the decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."

The embassy further said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests". "To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it added.

Afghan embassy issues statement

Despite "limitations in resources and power", the Afghan embassy said it has worked "tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul".

The embassy also noted in its statement that over the past 2.3 years, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country. The number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period, it added.

"We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India," it added.

India doesn't recognise Taliban govt

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities. However, India has not recognized the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

According to the UN refugee agency, Afghans account for around one-third of the nearly 40,000 refugees registered in India. But that figure excludes those who are not registered with the UN. Last year, India also sent relief materials, including wheat, medicine, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes to Afghanistan to help with shortages there.

