Afghanistan: 12 killed, 40 missing in flash floods as heavy rainfall lashes country

The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Sunday said that at least 12 people have been killed and many others are missing in extensive floodings as heavy seasonal rains lashed the country.

According to government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, as many as 40 people are missing following flash floods in the Jairez district of Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak province late Saturday, PTI reported.

All relevant authorities have been deployed to provide assistance to people residing in the affected areas.

The heavy downpour also damaged hundreds of houses and many people are believed to be trapped under the debris, according to a statement by the Maidan Wardak governor's offiice.

The statement also informed that large portions of agricultural land were destroyed due to the rains and a highway between Afghan capital Kabul and Bamiyan province was closed due to the floods.

Heavy rains have lashed almost every country in the South Asian region, including India, Pakistan and China. Several people in Pakistan have died as the rainfall inundated the streets and roads, stopping vehicular movement and cutting off electricity supplies.

