Colombia: 14 killed as mudslide blocks important highway amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : AP 14 people were killed in a mudslide in Colombia

At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday as a mudslide blocked a crucial highway connecting Bogota to the eastern plains of the country, while damaging several houses, according to officials.

According to AP, several houses were destroyed in the avalanche of mud and debris in Quetame near the Colombia capital on Tuesday. The mudslide was triggered by heavy rains that have already flooded three streams.

Search for missing persons possibly buried under the debris is underway, as per police. Traffic was diverted as the mudslide also swept over a toll booth and destroyed a bridge on the Bogota-Villavicencio highway. This heavily affects commerce between eastern areas of Colombia and Bogota as the highway is an important route for beef, rice and palm oil.

Most of the homes that were affected due to the mudslide were located close to rivers and on hillsides.

Expressing condolences to the victims, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that there was an "urgent need" for mayors to plan urban areas more rigorously and leave more space around waterways.

ALSO READ | Japan: 2 dead as heavy rainfall triggers mudslides, floods; 6 missing

Latest World News