Afghanistan govt thinks Pakistan has some magic powers to persuade Taliban: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Afghan government was getting extremely critical about Islamabad, thinking that it had "some magic powers" to persuade the Taliban.

He said in fact, persuading the Taliban has become more difficult, Dawn news reported.

"Now, our leverage on the Taliban is miniscule as they think that they have won against the Americans," he said.

About the controversy over US President Joe Biden's phone call, the Prime Minister said, "I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call."

Khan's comments come days after National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan had other options if Biden continued to ignore its leadership.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan would influence the Taliban for holding direct talks with Turkey to secure the Kabul International Airport after US troops completely exit the conflict-hit country by August 31.

"We will be trying the best thing for Turkey and Taliban to have a face-to-face dialogue, so that both could talk about the reasons to secure the Kabul airport," he said while talking to foreign media persons at the Prime Minister's House.

He was responding to a question by a reporter about the government's position after Turkey proposed a new joint mission involving itself, Pakistan and Hungary to protect the Kabul airport.

Khan mentioned his meeting with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, during which they also discussed security situation in the region, including Afghanistan.

"We will also talk to the Taliban and use our influence (for a meeting with Turkish government)," he added.

