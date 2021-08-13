Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Afghanistan govt thinks Pakistan has some magic powers to persuade Taliban: PM Imran Khan

Afghanistan govt thinks Pakistan has some magic powers to persuade Taliban: PM Imran Khan

"Now, our leverage on the Taliban is miniscule as they think that they have won against the Americans," Imran Khan said.

IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: August 13, 2021 14:03 IST
Afghanistan, Afghanistan government, Pakistan, Pakistan Prime Minister, PM Imran Khan, magic powers,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Afghanistan govt thinks Pakistan has some magic powers to persuade Taliban: Imran Khan.

 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Afghan government was getting extremely critical about Islamabad, thinking that it had "some magic powers" to persuade the Taliban.

He said in fact, persuading the Taliban has become more difficult, Dawn news reported.

"Now, our leverage on the Taliban is miniscule as they think that they have won against the Americans," he said.

About the controversy over US President Joe Biden's phone call, the Prime Minister said, "I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call."

Khan's comments come days after National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan had other options if Biden continued to ignore its leadership.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan would influence the Taliban for holding direct talks with Turkey to secure the Kabul International Airport after US troops completely exit the conflict-hit country by August 31.

"We will be trying the best thing for Turkey and Taliban to have a face-to-face dialogue, so that both could talk about the reasons to secure the Kabul airport," he said while talking to foreign media persons at the Prime Minister's House.

He was responding to a question by a reporter about the government's position after Turkey proposed a new joint mission involving itself, Pakistan and Hungary to protect the Kabul airport.

Khan mentioned his meeting with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, during which they also discussed security situation in the region, including Afghanistan.

"We will also talk to the Taliban and use our influence (for a meeting with Turkish government)," he added.

Also Read: US prefers India, sees Pakistan useful for clearing Afghan mess only: Imran Khan

Also Read: US 'really messed it up' in Afghanistan, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X