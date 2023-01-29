BREAKING | 7 killed, over 400 injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks northwest Iran

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocks northwest Iran

Iran earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck northwest Iran, killing at least seven and injuring 440 people so far. As per the official news agency IRNA, the earthquake occurred in Khoy city near the Iran-Turkey border on Saturday at 9:44 PM (local time).

The tremors were reportedly quite strong and were felt in many areas of the West Azerbaijan province of Iran. It was also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the quake occurred at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 14 km south-southwest of Khoy at a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Iranian drone attack kills at least 9 in Iraq, over 30 injured

Latest World News