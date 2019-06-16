Major 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

Image Source : PTI Major earthquake strikes New Zealand

A major earthquake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Kermadec Islands in the Pacific Ocean, following which a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the US Geological Service, the quake struck at 22:55 GMT at the depth of 34.4 kilometres.

The Kermadec Islands, which are located about 800-1000 kilometres northeast of New Zealand's North Island, are uninhabited apart from Raoul Island Station includes a government meteorological and radio station and hostel for Department of Conservation officers as well as volunteers.

An earthquake with 7.2 magnitude is considered to be a major earthquake according to the Richter magnitude scale.

Such an earthquake can be usually felt across great distances and cause damage to most affected buildings, which can receive severe damage or completely collapse. However, major damage is mostly limited to 250 kilometres from epicentre.

Earlier on June 9, New Zealand's earthquake monitoring service had issued a warning after Alpine Fault was hit by a magnitude-5.5 earthquake. The tremors were felt in the tourist areas of Queenstown and Wanaka, a statement by New Zealand Geonet said.

Last year, scientists had predicted that a large quake could hit New Zealand's South Island and reshape the entire region, cutting off more than 10,000 people.