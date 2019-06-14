'Naya Pakistan's old-style censorship: PEMRA issues order to regulate satirical content

Friday, June 14, 2019
     
A new order issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has advised media channels to not air "satirical content" that demeans politicians or individuals associated with law enforcement agencies.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2019 12:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Pakistan's media regulatory body, in a notice issued on June 12, further asked media houses to carefully select words and gestures while creating content or memes.

"Furthermore, an effective In-House Editorial Committee must also be constituted in order to ensure compliance of PEMRA laws which could sift unwarranted content," the order declared.

The directive signed by Muhammad Tahir, General Manager, perations-Broadcast Media, was shared by a noted journalist.

"Public sentiments are agonised by the trend of demeaning leadership of the country. TV viewers are expressing loath and disapproval on comic and satirical depiction of political leadership as well as law enforcers," reads the order.

The latest gag order issued by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Naya’ Pakistan was met with the heat of Pakistani mediapersons on micro-blogging site.

Hasan Zaidi, a Pak journalist, took to Twitter and shared, “Pemra (read government) warns TV channels against broadcasting any satirical content, cartoons, memes, or comic depiction of leaders. And then they say one is exaggerating things by calling it fascism."

Another scribe said, "Welcome to Naya Pakistan. WoW, the media are being advised, by PEMRA. This is called, controlled media. It was Asad Umar, said; “Media is free,” but he forgot to say that his govt. sends letter of Advice"

"PEMRA’s notice on satire is the most satirical thing I have come across in a while," tweeted another Pakistani journalist.

However, a few came out in support of the gag order and said freedom of expression should come with responsibility.

