Zomato withdraws green uniform for veg fleet amid online backlash: 'All riders will wear red'

The latest decision comes in the wake of significant online discourse surrounding the introduction of the 'all-veg' service, with many expressing criticism of the initiative.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI Zomato riders will continue to wear red uniforms.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Wednesday that all delivery riders employed by the food delivery giant, including those on the regular and 'Pure Veg Fleet', would now be outfitted in the colour red. This decision comes in the wake of significant online discourse surrounding the introduction of the 'all-veg' service, with many expressing criticism of the initiative. 

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal wrote on X, giving an update on the company's pure veg fleet.

 

"This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet). This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special daysâ€æ our rider’s physical safety is of paramount importance to us," he added.

 

 

