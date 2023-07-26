Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
'Where is the necessity...': YSR Congress Party to oppose No-Confidence Motion against Modi govt

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that there was no need for the No-Confidence Motion against the government and that his party is going to oppose the it.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 12:29 IST
No-Confidence Motion
Image Source : ANI YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

On the fifth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session, the Congress Party gave a No-Confidence Motion notice against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha. However, reacting to it YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that there was no need for it and that his party is going to oppose the motion.

"When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No-Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion," he added. This comes as a major jolt to the Congress party as it was banking on Opposition's support on the matter. 

More details are awaited...

