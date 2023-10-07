CM Yogi offers prayers at Badrinath temple, interacts with soldiers at Mana Pass near border | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VISHAL PRATAP SINGH, INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, on Saturday offered prayers at the Badrinath temple and interacted with soldiers at the Mana Pass near the international border. On Sunday, CM Yogi will take stock of the reconstruction work carried out at the Himalayan temple.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attended the Central Zonal Development Council meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Central Zonal Development Council unanimously passed a proposal to congratulate Indian players who have won medals at the ongoing Asian games in China.

The council meeting also welcomed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and G20 Summit and passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

In the meeting, Amit Shah said that Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, who are part of Central Zonal Council, have made a significant contribution to the GDP and development of the country.

