Coming soon: World-class railway stations at Gandhinagar, Habibganj

Image Source : IRSDC.IN East building, new west building and Air Concourse at Habibganj Railway Station (irsdc.in)

Indian Railways has set the ball rolling for a massive restructuring of some major railway stations in India. The work for a congestion-free entry/exit at Bhopal's Habibganj and Gandhinagar (Gujarat) is already at an advanced stage, Ministery of Railways has said. Tenders for a complete overhaul of Gomtinagar, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan and Chandigarh railway station will also be floated soon.

Ministry of Railways has planned for redevelopment of railway stations through Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and other Central Government agencies, through simplified procedures and for longer lease tenure.

IRSDC and RLDA are undertaking the techno-economic feasibility studies of stations. Based on the outcome of the feasibility studies, the stations are planned to be taken up for redevelopment, in phases, a government release said.

Airport like separate arrival/departure facility planned

The facilities proposed in a redeveloped station include congestion free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city wherever feasible, integration with other modes of transport systems e.g. Bus, Metro, etc., user friendly international signage, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up & parking etc.

Work in advance stage at Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations

The work of redevelopment is in an advanced stage of progress at Gandhinagar (Western Railway) and Habibganj (West Central Railway) railway stations. Contracts have been awarded for the redevelopment of Gomtinagar (North Eastern Railway), Anand Vihar (Northern Railway), Bijwasan (Northern Railway) and Chandigarh (Northern Railway) railway stations.

Railways have planned for redevelopment of major railway stations by fixing developers. Private developers have shown interest where tenders for the redevelopment of the station have been floated like Habibganj (Bhopal), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Gomtinagar, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Chandigarh etc.

No Memorandum of Understanding for the redevelopment of railway stations exists between India and other countries.

Station redevelopment is also planned through the following schemes:

Jointly by Ministry of Railways and other Ministries of Government of India, by involving Public Sector Undertakings of Central Government in cooperation with State Governments, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today informed Lok Sabha.

